I have a specific (real) example i'd like to outline to see if I am understanding this correctly. I hope it's appropriate to ask this kind of question - i'm not sure how to reformulate it and still get confirmation that I understand correctly.

Here is the example (ignoring fees for the time being) -

Suppose I bought 500 shares of stock A at $15.75, and having dropped a little (a dollar) I'm concerned it may lose a significant amount more (a few dollars) but am reluctant to lock in the loss right now.

I have seen May 2021 $10 strike calls for a $7.30 premium.

Does this mean I could write 5 call options at something like the prices above, and therefore if the option is exercised I made about $625, and if instead the stock drops below $10 I won't lose anything so long as I sell the 500 shares before the price drops below about $8.75 ?

I suspect i've made an error because it seems too easy to get a not unlikely 8% ish return for basically zero risk.

Many thanks.

  I guess selling the shares if the price drops below 10 is risky in case it suddenly gaps up massively before expiry. – Aaron Shaw

