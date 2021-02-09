In the USA, I have had multiple HSA custodians over the last decade and I recently discovered one I had forgotten about (because of a notification that my balance was going to be considered abandoned and subject to escheatment)

Is there a way I can find all of my active accounts, across custodians, without trying to remember and call them all? I imagine it's possible I have other accounts I've forgotten, but would like to consolidate.

I'm trying to avoid calling every bank I can remember and asking whether or not I have an account.