As I was looking through BlackRock recent released 13F, how does BlackRock have ownership in IVV which is an S&P 500 ETF they managed? In other words, how could a company have ownership in shares they issued?
1I'm not certain what problem you see with this - they don't choose the investments (it's an index tracker) so what problem would there be with them owning shares? Note that it's different than a company "owning" shares of itself. – D Stanley 20 mins ago