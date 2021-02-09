I met an individual on Facebook dating, he stated that a contract came through and he has to go to Turkey for three months to do the job. Individual states that he is a engineer for oil rig company and doing work for Saudi Arabia that also is merged with China somehow with equipment. This is what was said, from the individual "I vowed never to hide anything from you my love last night I received an urgent email from a rig equipment manufacturing company in China. On the 29th of November 2020 I was contracted by a Saudi Arabian oil company to supply some oil field equipment as the country is try to produce 12,000,000bbl/day in 2021. The contract is huge and I was paid 70 percent upfront to begin with this project. So far so good the machines and equipments are now being manufactured and from the report I got from the company was that they have processed this order and it will be made ready for delivery in 2 weeks and they demand I pay the remaining balance of $450,000.00 to complete the full payment of $893,500.00 as agreed. I am very happy to see success in the project as I am not available to handle things myself because I would have board a flight to China for inspection but good thing we already have a long time business relationship and they are very reliable. This is very important to me because I am still expecting 30 percent remaining balance from the company as I am investing my own money to make sure this contract is executed. I know this is my personal problem but I need you to assist me login to my bank account and help me initiate this transfer to the manufacturers so I can get things moving accordingly. I trust you so much that’s why I’m asking for your assistance, I will entrust you with my personal login information to my bank account and you will help me make a one time transfer to the manufacturer as I am unable to login my banking's from the middle of the Black Sea due to suspicious login attempt. It’s really difficult for me right now and I trust you so much. Well I did say no and was adamant about it. I just do not want to further my time in this relationship, if this is a scam. Yeah I hear people say if it sounds like a scam it is a scam. Others have made it so that everyone is suspicious.