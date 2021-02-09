I have been reading about Gamestop and the subreddit who waged war against the hedge funds because the short sellers were evil people who brings nothing but ruin and destruction to the kind companies, and looking a bit further I learned that short selling, when done correctly, is used to force a bad CEO out of a company or to punish badly managed companies.

Now my question is, are intraday traders actually useful to companies? And how does the company benefit from them as opposed to long term investors?