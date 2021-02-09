Although margin trading and short selling have in common the concept of borrowing something, they are distinct trading concepts with vastly different outcomes and risk profiles — primarily because the former facilitates a buy, and the latter facilitates a short sale.

When you borrow funds from your broker to buy shares, you end up with a long position and you will profit if the share price rises. With a long position, your potential loss is limited, because the shares can only drop as far as zero. Yet, because the funds were borrowed, you can still lose more than the capital you started with.

When you borrow shares to short sell those shares, you end up with a short position and will profit if the share price drops. With a short position, your potential loss is unlimited, because closing your short position will require you to buy back the shares at the prevailing price, which could be anything.