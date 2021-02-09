Preparing to retire and I've looked at a lot of info on the internet and it all says the same thing: pull money out of your high taxed brokerage account first so you leave all that tax deferred money in your IRA alone. But, I think that's only correct if you have short term investments (that would generate lots of taxes). All mine are long term. Thus, I don't pay taxes on them until I sell and, when I sell, the capital gains tax is low. Instead, I think people in this situation should pull money of the the IRA first.

So, am I missing something, or is the internet "conventional wisdom" making assumptions that make that incorrect for my situation?

(In case someone brings this up, 2/3 of my brokerage account's dividends are qualified which makes them tax friendly).