Preparing to retire and I've looked at a lot of info on the internet and it all says the same thing: pull money out of your high taxed brokerage account first so you leave all that tax deferred money in your IRA alone. But, I think that's only correct if you have short term investments (that would generate lots of taxes). All mine are long term. Thus, I don't pay taxes on them until I sell and, when I sell, the capital gains tax is low. Instead, I think people in this situation should pull money of the the IRA first.

So, am I missing something, or is the internet "conventional wisdom" making assumptions that make that incorrect for my situation?

(In case someone brings this up, 2/3 of my brokerage account's dividends are qualified which makes them tax friendly).

    I'm not sure what you mean by "high taxed brokerage account". Conventional wisdom usually focuses on moving your money out of high-risk assets like stock into low-risk assets. Once you retire, you should be more concerned about your investments losing value than in how much they'll increase. Qualified dividends may be tax-friendly, but that won't help you much if the value of the stock itself crashes. – chepner
You could look at it both ways - would you rather pay "income" tax by pulling money out of your IRA now and pay less taxes from your brokerage gains later, or pay less tax now and defer the higher taxes to later (or possibly avoid them altogether if the IRA is bequeathed to your heirs).

Most people in retirement are in a low tax bracket because by definition they have less income, so pulling out of an IRA is not as big of a tax burden. But everyone's situation is different- if you require so much that it would push you into higher tax brackets, then perhaps tapping your investment accounts first is a better move. Or if you'd have a lot of short term gains and want to keep them until they become long term gains, then tapping the IRA first may be optimal.

Your primary focus in retirement should be preservation of assets. Assuming that's resolved, despite popular wisdom, I would withdraw the assets that incur the lowest amount of taxation with the intent of having the highest taxed assets going to my heirs with a stepped up basis (no taxation).

The above is a generalization. What's best will depend on how much you need to withdraw, the amount of capital gain on assets sold, and what tax bracket you're in along with the amount of tax due. You should run both scenarios and see which one best suits your situation.

