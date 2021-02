It does apply to puts as well. The difference with Puts is that it it more common (though still relatively rare) for early exercise to be a better option that selling the option.

But it's still much more common for selling a put to be better than early exercise. You would only exercise a put when the "interest" earned on the option (meaning the yield you get for holding a put at less than its intrinsic value) is more than what you could earn by selling the put and investing in something else of equivalent risk. This usually only happens when the put is deep in-the-money since the time value (value over intrinsic) is less the further in-the-money you get. It also requires increasing interest rates and low volatility.