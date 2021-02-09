0

Do such seminars typically include new information, including information not in the morning's report? For instance, will the Orchard Therapeutics presentation later today likely do this?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Grant is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Any news has the potential to affect share price. However, since this morning's report announced the positive clinical results and this afternoon's seminar is about reviewing the scientific data, I'd guess that the seminar won't affect price much unless some startling new information is released. And given that the clinical results were for 8 patients, this might be a yawner.

﻿

Your Answer

Grant is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.