Man I have been talking to from TX for several months, told me he was a private contractor (I am an under water pipeline engineer by profession. I run a small contracting firm here in Dallas. We are contracted or hired for services like full installation and maintenance of heavy duty pipeline offshore and onshore. We also render services like oil supply/drilling. By the grace of God, I have worked as a consultant and independent contractor to several notable companies and I have visited several countries due to the nature of my job. I love my job, it's risky and dangerous but highly profitable). He said he was born in the US to parents who immigrated from Norway and then returned to Norway due to his father excepting a job there when work in his profession was scarce. This man has a Norwegian accent since living there most of his life, but speaks very fluent English with his mild accent. He also writes with very little error (as seen in parenthesis above). About 2 months in he went to Poland for a contracted job for Marathon Oil, but now is in a Polish hospital due to a knee injury sustained from falling down a flight of stairs. He said his bank account is locked because he tried to access it from a computer on the rig to purchase additional equipment for the job, but due to poor internet connections, the transaction did not go through and the bank thought someone was trying to hack his account. They will not unlock his account unless he personally comes into the physical bank in Dallas and authorize the account be unlocked. He had a friend send me cash so I can send Bitcoin to him to pay for surgery. The cash is about the same amount I have sent to him for assistance. What if I keep the cash for reimbursement to myself as I am questioning the whole story at this point?