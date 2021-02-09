-4

I am an underwater pipeline engineer and I run a small contracting firm in Dallas. We are contracted or hired for services like full installation and maintenance of heavy duty pipeline offshore and onshore. We also render services like oil supply/drilling. By the grace of God, I have worked as a consultant and independent contractor to several notable companies and I have visited several countries due to the nature of my job. I love my job, it's risky and dangerous but highly profitable.

I have been talking to a man from TX for several months who told me that he was a private contractor. He said that he was born in the US to parents who immigrated from Norway and then returned to Norway due to his father accepting a job there when work in his profession was scarce. He has a Norwegian accent since he has lived there for most of his life but he speaks fluent English with only a mild accent. He also writes with very little error.

About 2 months in he went to Poland for a contracted job for Marathon Oil but is now in a Polish hospital due to a knee injury sustained from falling down a flight of stairs. He said his bank account is locked because when he tried to access it from a computer on the rig to purchase additional equipment for the job, due to a poor internet connection, the transaction did not go through and the bank thought someone was trying to hack his account. They will not unlock his account unless he personally goes to the bank in Dallas so that his account can be unlocked. He had a friend send me cash so I can send Bitcoin to him to pay for surgery.

I received the cash yesterday in a US Priority mail envelope. He sent $9,000 in $100 dollar bills. I have checked it with a counterfeit pen and all are good.

Note that the cash is about the same amount I have previously sent to him for assistance in the form of gift cards and bitcoin (approximately $9,000). Now he is requesting that I send him that $9K in bitcoin again.

What will happen if I keep the cash for reimbursement to myself as I am questioning the whole story at this point?

  • 5
    Don't even really need to read the whole post, this is obviously a scam. – Nosjack 4 hours ago
  • 1
    Just to be clear, when you say you “have been talking to” him for months, you don’t actually mean face-to-face talking, right? You only know the person online? – Ben Miller - Remember Monica 4 hours ago
  • 3
    Welcome to the money laundering business, where you receive money in cash from someone you don't know, and send it on by an untraceable means to somebody else. – Simon B 3 hours ago
  • 1
    Can you clarify what you mean by "He had a friend send me cash..." You have physical cash in hand, and you can take it to the bank and deposit it? How much cash is it, and are you sure it is not counterfeit? – TTT 2 hours ago
  • 2
    To the DVers, this question may be different than most, as OP claims to have received cash. That would be highly unusual compared to nearly all the other questions which almost always involve reversible or stolen account electronic funds transfer. – TTT 2 hours ago
He sends you bitcoin, and you send him money - that's a scam. There is nothing else that I need to read, it's a scam, so you are going to lose any money you spend on bitcoin.

If he actually sends cash (bank notes), then it is most likely drug money that needs to be cleaned, and you risk going to jail.

On the other hand, if you just keep the cash, there is a 0.0001% chance that you rob a sick man, and a 99.9999% chance that there are now some serious criminals who are very, very unhappy with you. Not the situation that I would want to be in.

  • 1
    Looks like you got your first sentence the wrong way round. He sends money, OP turns that into bitcoins. – TooTea 2 hours ago
  • Correct. He had a friend from NY state send me money to convert to Bitcoin so I can send the bitcoin to Poland. – WhatInTheWorld 2 hours ago
  • 2
    @WhatInTheWorld Just curious, any explanation in particular why said friend couldn't do the conversion to Bitcoin on their own? – TooTea 2 hours ago
  • 1
    Physical cash via priority mail to my PO Box – WhatInTheWorld 2 hours ago
  • 1
    @WhatInTheWorld If he doesn't know how to use bitcoin, why does he want bitcoin? That doesn't make sense. – Grade 'Eh' Bacon 1 hour ago
This is a fascinating situation, and I'm reluctant to give advice here. I'll stick to the facts which may guide a proper course of action.

  • The man is lying to you. There is no question about this. There are way too many things that don't make sense, and what kind of crazy coincidence would it be that the most common setup for a scam actually happened in this case?
  • This does not appear to be a scam. Normally, people on the internet attempt to befriend you, and then they make up some story (which is pretty much identical to the story you were given), and they pretend to send you money and have you send it back to them in another format. In the normal case though, the money they send you is some form of electronic transfer which ends up getting reversed because it's fake, or from a stolen bank account. But by the time the transfer is reversed you would have already sent the scammer funds in a non-reversible format (such as bitcoin, gift cards, etc). But this situation differs in that you were sent cash, and from your preliminary testing it appears to not be counterfeit. This is incredibly unusual. Note it could still be a scam, if the money does turn out to be counterfeit, or if you never hear from the person again you will be out the $9K, but only because you have already given him $9K up to this point.
  • This seems like money laundering! On this forum many people throw that term around like it happens all the time. But money laundering rarely happens without both parties being in on it, and without transferring cash around. Nearly every question on this forum where people claim it's money laundering is centered around the electronic transfer, not cash. The reason money laundering is so rare without both parties being in on it is exactly because of what you are faced with right now. You have the option of keeping the cash instead of passing it on, and if it's true money laundering the criminal is out that money. Criminals generally do not risk allowing strangers to so easily steal from them. But once again, your situation is different because at this moment, the criminal has reimbursed you for money you already gave them. In other words, it's likely you already money laundered the $9K if you keep the cash and don't convert it and pay it back. That's some high level of trust you've earned from a criminal!

As for what to do, you're in a bad place no matter what happens, but I think you need some more info to know how bad. I see two possibilities at this point:

  1. The cash is counterfeit, but good enough to pass your pen test. IMHO, this is the better of the two scenarios, because it means you simply got scammed out of $9K, and you can turn the cash over to the FBI and let them handle it.
  2. The cash is real. In this case it's highly likely to be money laundering, which you unknowingly participated in, until now. If you deposit it, you are knowingly depositing presumably dirty money. Worse, there is a criminal who knows where you live and is expecting you to send him $9K more. What happens when he doesn't get it?

If it were me, I'd start by speaking to an attorney who specializes in this. Make sure the conversation will stay confidential. (On TV and in movies they always retain an attorney before talking, like paying $1 first for example, but I don't know if that's actually how it works.) You need someone who specializes in this matter who you can be honest with about exactly what happened. I would do this ASAP before contacting the person again, and before doing anything with the money. I doubt you are in criminal trouble based on the facts you laid out, but you want to make sure that remains true based on your next course of action.

  • 1
    Thank you for your answer. This seems like the most sensible advice so far. I just need to figure out what kind of lawyer to talk to. – WhatInTheWorld 21 mins ago

