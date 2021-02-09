I am an underwater pipeline engineer and I run a small contracting firm in Dallas. We are contracted or hired for services like full installation and maintenance of heavy duty pipeline offshore and onshore. We also render services like oil supply/drilling. By the grace of God, I have worked as a consultant and independent contractor to several notable companies and I have visited several countries due to the nature of my job. I love my job, it's risky and dangerous but highly profitable.

I have been talking to a man from TX for several months who told me that he was a private contractor. He said that he was born in the US to parents who immigrated from Norway and then returned to Norway due to his father accepting a job there when work in his profession was scarce. He has a Norwegian accent since he has lived there for most of his life but he speaks fluent English with only a mild accent. He also writes with very little error.

About 2 months in he went to Poland for a contracted job for Marathon Oil but is now in a Polish hospital due to a knee injury sustained from falling down a flight of stairs. He said his bank account is locked because when he tried to access it from a computer on the rig to purchase additional equipment for the job, due to a poor internet connection, the transaction did not go through and the bank thought someone was trying to hack his account. They will not unlock his account unless he personally goes to the bank in Dallas so that his account can be unlocked. He had a friend send me cash so I can send Bitcoin to him to pay for surgery.

I received the cash yesterday in a US Priority mail envelope. He sent $9,000 in $100 dollar bills. I have checked it with a counterfeit pen and all are good.

Note that the cash is about the same amount I have previously sent to him for assistance in the form of gift cards and bitcoin (approximately $9,000). Now he is requesting that I send him that $9K in bitcoin again.

What will happen if I keep the cash for reimbursement to myself as I am questioning the whole story at this point?