I noticed that the amount of publicity regarding trading increased drastically in the last months. Application like E-Toro and their publicity are visible everywhere Instagram Youtube and so on... It seems to be only a campaign to get as more users as possible brcause more users they have and more money they do. But the question still remains... Now when is easier to enter in this world the game is worth the candle? Because now i can't a blue Ocean but only a red one.

Thanks in advance!