I typically invest manually in Vanguard index ETFs say 5 to 6 times a year and would like to time my purchases to (say) days when the S&P500 falls by more than 3% (or some such trigger).

Is there an app or website that would allow me to set up such a trigger? I explored google finance etc. but none seem to allow me to do this.

I currently use the Vested-Drivewealth platform (from outside the US) and it does not natively allow me to do this.

Any ideas how I could get this set up?