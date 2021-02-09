0

In order to pay a lower interest rate on my credit card balance; is it better to make a purchase just BEFORE the statement cycle ends and the next one begins; or just AFTER the cycle ends and the next one begins?

For example, I receive my credit card statement on the 6th of each month. That statement, of course, among other things reflects the minimum amount due on my next payment due date, but more important as it pertains to my question, the statement reflects the interest I was charged on the total balance due.

So is it better to make that $200 purchase in this example, on the 4th or 5th (BEFORE the statement comes out on the 6th) OR is it better if I wait another day or so instead and make that $200 purchase the day AFTER the statement(on the 7th or 8th) again the statement was received already on the 6th...?

In summary, will I pay higher interest on the balance on the following statement for the next month by making the purchase just BEFORE interest was assessed: or just AFTER the interest was assessed and the new statement comes out?

pay the balance in full by the due date. That way, you pay $0 interest. No need for scheming and strategizing: if the bill says $893.61, then pay $893.61.

(To sanely manage your budget, I recommend you pay your current month's charges at the end of that month, no matter when the bill is actually due. The Internet makes that trivial.)

It won't make a significant difference. You're most likely* charged interest on the average daily balance over the statement period, so if $200 of that balance is only on your statement for a few days it won't contribute very much to the amount of interest owed. If you pay off the complete balance before it's due, then you pay ZERO interest and don't have to worry about such scenarios.

I would be remiss in also suggesting that if you are adding to a balance that you haven't paid off yet, then you are just compounding your problem. I would strongly suggest that you stop putting any more charges on the card until you can get your spending under control so that you can buy items with CASH and stop wasting money on interest. That $200 purchase will become a $250 purchase if you continue to carry a balance for another year.

*Check the terms of your card to be certain, but every credit card I've seen works this way.

