In order to pay a lower interest rate on my credit card balance; is it better to make a purchase just BEFORE the statement cycle ends and the next one begins; or just AFTER the cycle ends and the next one begins?

For example, I receive my credit card statement on the 6th of each month. That statement, of course, among other things reflects the minimum amount due on my next payment due date, but more important as it pertains to my question, the statement reflects the interest I was charged on the total balance due.

So is it better to make that $200 purchase in this example, on the 4th or 5th (BEFORE the statement comes out on the 6th) OR is it better if I wait another day or so instead and make that $200 purchase the day AFTER the statement(on the 7th or 8th) again the statement was received already on the 6th...?

In summary, will I pay higher interest on the balance on the following statement for the next month by making the purchase just BEFORE interest was assessed: or just AFTER the interest was assessed and the new statement comes out?