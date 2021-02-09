My understanding is that to be an "accredited investor" as defined by the SEC, an individual must have $200,000 of earned income two years in a row. If a person has pre-tax deductions from their paycheck (e.g. 401k contributions, health insurance premiums, etc.) which take their total wages (as defined as box 1 of the W-2) below 200k, can that year still be counted as one towards accredited investor status? Suppose in our example the "Medicare Wages" box 5 on the W-2 shows a number greater than 200,000.