1

My understanding is that to be an "accredited investor" as defined by the SEC, an individual must have $200,000 of earned income two years in a row. If a person has pre-tax deductions from their paycheck (e.g. 401k contributions, health insurance premiums, etc.) which take their total wages (as defined as box 1 of the W-2) below 200k, can that year still be counted as one towards accredited investor status? Suppose in our example the "Medicare Wages" box 5 on the W-2 shows a number greater than 200,000.

﻿
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.