I bought Google, Tesla, & some other fsmous stocks for total $370 in various times in 2019, & sold all of them for total $440 in February 2020. This makes $70 profit as short term gain.

I am using M1Finance as my tax broker, & Turbo Tax FreeFile edition for 2020 tax return.

M1 gave a 1099 Composite, with all 1099 forms as 0.00 value. Line 1a is 0.00 Line 2 is 0.00 All the way all listed lines or boxes in 1099 are 0.00.

Next page Transactions Summary correctly says Cost Base $370, Sold at $440, Net Gain $70.

Is their 1099 wrong because of 0.00? Should not it list $70 somewhere as profit to me? If the 1099 is correct, then should I just report $70 as income, because its going to get taxed as normal income?

A partially relevant answer [1] says ignore all 0.00 1099 form if no transactions occurred. In my scenario, transactions occurred.

Edit: Screenshot with personal info redacted:

Composite 1099:

Summary Page:

