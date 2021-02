Look at the identifiers under the name: One starts with "SWX" and one starts with "LSE". A quick search will tell you that SWX is the Swiss Stock Exchange and LSE is the London Stock Exchange. The ETF also has different tickers (the second group) but the same ISIN and currency.

The prices for ETFs traded on different exchanges should be virtually identical on each exchange, or only different for a very short time. So there shouldn't be any meaningful difference between the two.

Note that if the currency were different it would be a different story.

In this case, I don't see any actual quotes on 0MOO (LSE) so it's possible that it's a bad listing or was removed in favor of the SWX listing.