I am researching a company that is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and I would like to know a little more about insider activies/trading.
Is there a way to see such activities?
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I am researching a company that is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and I would like to know a little more about insider activies/trading.
Is there a way to see such activities?