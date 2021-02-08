My Amazon's Chase credit card bill was sent to collections in March 2019 due to some financial issues I had. I paid off the debt completely in collections and my credit rebounded. My credit card account was deactivated. I would like to apply for the same card again (because this is Amazon's Chase credit card which provides 5% cash back on Amazon purchases). Do you know if it is possible to get the same card again after it was closed and sent to collections? Or will Chase/Amazon not allow me to? Are there any rules against re-applying? E.g. Is there a cool-off period?

I assume that each credit card company has their own internal/private rules about this, but I'm curious if anybody has had a positive experience with reapplying for the same card.