0

My Amazon's Chase credit card bill was sent to collections in March 2019 due to some financial issues I had. I paid off the debt completely in collections and my credit rebounded. My credit card account was deactivated. I would like to apply for the same card again (because this is Amazon's Chase credit card which provides 5% cash back on Amazon purchases). Do you know if it is possible to get the same card again after it was closed and sent to collections? Or will Chase/Amazon not allow me to? Are there any rules against re-applying? E.g. Is there a cool-off period?

I assume that each credit card company has their own internal/private rules about this, but I'm curious if anybody has had a positive experience with reapplying for the same card.

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
dval is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Try applying. The worst they can do is say no, and maybe register a "hard pull" on your credit score. What's your score right now? – RonJohn 57 mins ago

Your Answer

dval is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.