I invest in the index funds each month. I want to add more return on my current S&P 500 investment. I wanted to invest in QQQ but I don’t have this option. Do you think Russell Growth 1000 would be a good option here? I see that Russell Growth 1000 is trailing QQQ a bit but has higher return compared to S&P 500.
Asked
Active today
Viewed 21 times
3
-
2Specific investment advice is off-topic. With higher returns generally comes higher risk, so QQQ and RG1000 might have outperformed the S&P in recent times but might also crash harder in bad times. It might be a good addition to the S&P to diversify (which reduces risk) but we can't say whether one is "better" than the other. – D Stanley 1 hour ago
Some brokers and web sites provide tools for comparison of ETFs (expenses, correlation, etc.). This isn't my area of interest so I offer no sources. – Bob Baerker 53 mins ago
There is no real best index to take. It can only be properly judged in retrospect when the risk part has been playing out. But in the last years the best performing indexes have all been quite tech heavy. Just look at a list of the S&P 500 top performers (kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/602021/…) and you will see a pattern. Will this continue? Nobody knows... – Manziel 46 mins ago