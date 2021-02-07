It seems to matter for the following, if the increase or decrease happens evenly over 30 days vs if it happen overnight, for the case of Account 1, but does not matter for Account 2. So what if (1) it is a little bit evenly over 30 days, and (2) if it happens overnight, such as from Jan 31 to Feb 1, it increases 100% overnight, and the drop from Feb 28 to March 1, also overnight?

January 1st

Let's say, if I have $100, and invest in

Account 1: QLD, which is 2x QQQ Account 2: QQQ but I borrow the max and can buy $200 worth of QQQ

Febryary 1st

Now it is Feb 1, and QQQ rises from $100 to $200. So how much money are in my Account 1 and 2 on Feb 1?

March 1st

And now it is March 1, and QQQ drops from $200 to $100.

How much money are in my Account 1 and 2 on March 1?

Account 1 could have $0 now because it dropped 50% and the 2x effect makes it go to $0. Account 2 could have $100 now because QQQ just went up and back down to where it was at first. It is as if nothing has happened (except a little bit margin interest I have to pay), and I am back to where I was: $100.

Is that how it is? Account 1 has $0, or does it have $100 like Account 2, or what does it have?

(I think this may have something to do with "rebalancing", as the leverage ETF seems to have "daily effect"... but how does it happen? The fund manager doesn't just speak "rebalancing" and it can magically happen. He has to do something. What does he do and what is really happening? And the real question is, on March 1, how much money is in my Account 1 and Account 2?)