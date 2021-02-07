I just received a text from paypal telling me I just paid around $25 to some game company. There was a link to a receipt. I looked up the number the text came from and Google tells me it was Paypal, and the URL indeed pointed to paypal. The linked receipt shows a visa debit sale ("Chip Read, Signature verified") but I do not recognize the last four digits shown for the CC number.

What kind of a scam is this? If this was to my e-mail address I would ignore it, as I sometimes get strangers signing up for various services with my e-mail, but since this was my phone number I am a bit more hesitant to think it was a mistake. Is this something I should be worried about or report to someone? I don't use Paypal.