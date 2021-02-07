0

I just received a text from paypal telling me I just paid around $25 to some game company. There was a link to a receipt. I looked up the number the text came from and Google tells me it was Paypal, and the URL indeed pointed to paypal. The linked receipt shows a visa debit sale ("Chip Read, Signature verified") but I do not recognize the last four digits shown for the CC number.

What kind of a scam is this? If this was to my e-mail address I would ignore it, as I sometimes get strangers signing up for various services with my e-mail, but since this was my phone number I am a bit more hesitant to think it was a mistake. Is this something I should be worried about or report to someone? I don't use Paypal.

  • Did you log into PayPal independently of any links (aka just go directly to www.paypal.com, or open their app) to check your account? – RonJohn 5 mins ago
  • @RonJohn I don't have a paypal account. i took the link to the receipt, erased out the domain part and typed "www.paypal.com" back in. – Michael 3 mins ago
  • If you don't have a paypal account, then you can't pay via paypal... This is some sort of phishing attempt. – RonJohn 2 mins ago
  • @RonJohn Somebody is phishing by making a real purchase through paypal and using a random (my) phone number? – Michael 1 min ago

