Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 18 mins ago. Improve this question

According to SEC Rule 613 (https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/rule613-info.htm), all audit activity is required to be submitted to a central repository by the following trading day.

My question is if this central repo is publicly accessible, and who owns the repo.