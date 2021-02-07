0

When I try scheduling a recurring payment with my Revolut account,I can select a start date and then a "repeat" option, whose alternatives are:

  • Never
  • Daily
  • Weekly on %1$s
  • Monthly on %1$s

What does on %1$s mean for the last two?

