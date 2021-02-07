An LLC that I'm a member of, purchased a property from a Trust. The trustee is also a member of the new LLC (we already have the Trust attorney involved to avoid conflict of interests issues).

The property was a Bnb (rented through Airbnb and Vrbo) and the trustee was the online accounts manager.

The purchase contract did not mention the online accounts. I'm afraid that the contract, besides mentioning the purchase of the property, should have mentioned also the purchase of the existing business (existing ratings, reviews, etc).

So I have 2 questions/concerns: