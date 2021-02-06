0

What kind of taxes I would need to pay for receiving bitcoin gift (>100k USD) from foreign relative (Russia -> USA)?

As I understand, I would not need to pay any tax at the receiving date, as gifts from foreign relatives are not taxable.

Selling those bitcoins is completely separate event from IRS perspective and requires cost basis to calculate taxes. It makes sense, that cost basis would be transferred over, if both persons are US residents, but it doesn't really make sense if property is from foreign person and is not related to US in any ways.

Would cost basis of my bitcoins be FMV at gift date? Or I would need to transfer cost basis over my relative? Would I need to pay taxes on a full price, if there's no proofs of cost basis from donor?

I do not mean any sarcasm here. When asked the best way to gift appreciated assets to a loved one, whether it be the Apple shares bought decades ago, or the Bitcoin bought a few years back, the answer is to die and leave it to the beneficiary. The asset gets a stepped up basis.

It's off-topic to debate the merits or fairness of tax code, the rules we use when answering here. In your case, the basis follows the gift. If there are no records, and you are audited, the IRS might just assume those coins were mined or bought for pennies. At the same time, the low basis implies a 'long term' gain on the asset held over a year. I believe (read that, 'I think, but not 100% sure') that applies to B**coin as well.

