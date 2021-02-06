What kind of taxes I would need to pay for receiving bitcoin gift (>100k USD) from foreign relative (Russia -> USA)?

As I understand, I would not need to pay any tax at the receiving date, as gifts from foreign relatives are not taxable.

Selling those bitcoins is completely separate event from IRS perspective and requires cost basis to calculate taxes. It makes sense, that cost basis would be transferred over, if both persons are US residents, but it doesn't really make sense if property is from foreign person and is not related to US in any ways.

Would cost basis of my bitcoins be FMV at gift date? Or I would need to transfer cost basis over my relative? Would I need to pay taxes on a full price, if there's no proofs of cost basis from donor?