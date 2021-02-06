I just realized that I missed the last estimated tax for the 2020 year. There is no 2020 option on the "Tax Period for Payment" field on the IRS "Direct Pay" site. What I can do? Is there a place I can pay my 2020 fourth-quarter estimated tax?
I don't think that it matters because the IRS records the date that they receive your payment and if it's late, such is life. Even if you could find a 4th payment form and submitted payment, it would still be late. I pay estimateds as trading income accrues. Sometimes I skip a quarter. And sometimes I have made 2 payments in a subsequent quarter so I just cross out the date on the unused earlier form and submitted it for a later quarter. It made no difference. Date received by the IRS determined whether I was on time or late. – Bob Baerker 1 hour ago