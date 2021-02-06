I worked for a bar/restaurant that opened Feb. 14, 2020 and then covid hit a month later and then the place closed. I worked for the whole month and never received any paychecks.

I tried contacting the owner and get his assistance but got the run around. Back in October 2020 they sent me 2 checks, but I was unable to deposit them because the checks had expired. I asked them to write new updated checks but I was ignored by the owner and his assistant.

I filed with the Labor Board regarding this. However, I still received my W2. How do I file if I never received payment for the month I worked?