I worked for a bar/restaurant that opened Feb. 14, 2020 and then covid hit a month later and then closed. I worked for the whole month and never received any paychecks. I tried contacting the owner and his assistance but got the run around. Back in Oct of 2020 they sent me 2 checks but I was unable to deposit them due that the checks has expired. I asked to write a new updated checks but I was ignored by the owner and his assistant. I filed with the Labor Board regarding this. How ever I received my W2. How do I filed if I never received payment for the month I worked?

