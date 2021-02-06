I know that many hedge funds lost money due to the spike in the GME stock. However, I don't see how this is "sticking it to the man", which is what the narrative has been almost everywhere. Sure, some hedge funds lost money .... and some hedge funds made money. It's not like the entirety of hedge funds all came together and decided "let's short GME". No, some did, some didn't, and even those that did, hedged it with long positions anyways.

Yes, some hedge funds lost billions. Some made millions. And the vast majority were unaffected. So who exactly did you "stick it to"?

In fact, I feel like it's quite the opposite. The GME situation isn't sticking it to hedge funds, it's sticking it to other, normal people, who will see the spike in GME, not understand the situation at all, buy into all the hype and then lose all their money when it inevitably crashes, as it has already partly done.

So why is everybody, from regular people to the news to CEOs and bloody talkshow hosts, acting like this is "sticking it to the man"? What am I missing?