A)A call option struck at-the-money typically has a delta of ______ and relatively ______ gamma.

1)0.5...high

2)0.75...high

3)0.5...low

4)0...high

B)Trader A purchased a 1-year over-the-counter put option on the DAX index for a cost of 10,000 DEM. What does Trader A consider to be his maximum potential credit exposure to the counterparty over the term of the trade?

1)Zero DEM

2)Less than 10,000 DEM

3)Exactly 10,000 DEM

4)Greater than 10,000 DEM

My answer to A) and B) are 1) and 4) respectively.