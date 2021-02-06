0

I have a 1944 coin, the back is different, I'm not sure it has any error since the coin is a bit dirty, it needs to be clean, It does have a mint mark, is there anything I can do with this?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Isaac750 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • Assuming you live in a moderately sized city, you can take a coin to any coin dealer to get an idea of what it's worth. Assuming you can identify the country and denomination, you can do a Google search and get a range of values. For example, if you have a 1944 US wheat penny cointrackers.com/coins/13595/1944-wheat-penny that has been circulating for 65 years, it's probably worth less than $1. – Justin Cave 55 mins ago

Your Answer

Isaac750 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.