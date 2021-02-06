If someone deposits a large personal check (significantly more than their regular paycheck but less than $10k) into their personal checking account, is the bank allowed to ask any questions? Is the customer required to answer? Would there be any negative repercussions were the customer to refuse to answer?

It's nothing illegal, simply a gift from a family member. The customer just happens to be very sensitive about maintaining their family's privacy.

If it matters, the deposit would be to a locally-owned bank in the US with which the customer has a long-standing relationship.