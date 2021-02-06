For example, if I return US$30,000 to my parents, considering that they lent me money for my university tuition, can that be considered to be returning borrowed money, even though there were no formal written borrow agreement?

Otherwise, isn't it true that if I give to my parents, then it is considered a gift, and subject to a gift tax?

Or is the line quite blurry, such as, if they are going to use that money to fix the roof of the house, I also can just pay for the repair job myself, considering that I sometimes go home and stay there, then it wouldn't be considered a gift and subject to gift tax?