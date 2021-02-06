1

For example, if I return US$30,000 to my parents, considering that they lent me money for my university tuition, can that be considered to be returning borrowed money, even though there were no formal written borrow agreement?

Otherwise, isn't it true that if I give to my parents, then it is considered a gift, and subject to a gift tax?

Or is the line quite blurry, such as, if they are going to use that money to fix the roof of the house, I also can just pay for the repair job myself, considering that I sometimes go home and stay there, then it wouldn't be considered a gift and subject to gift tax?

  • Note: The exclusion is 15K per donee so you could give each parent 15K, so 30K total. Leaving as a comment and not an answer because the question is more general. Just pretend it’s 50K total. – Damila 13 mins ago
even though there were no formal written borrow agreement?

That could be troublesome if the IRS ever asks.

isn't it true that if I give to my parents, then it is considered a gift,

Yes.

and subject to a gift tax?

Only if you're in The 1% (in which case you have an accountant and lawyer on retainer to ask these questions).

The rest of us file Form 709 (which reduces the $11 million estate tax exemption by $15,000), and put a copy with our Important Documents, preferable next to your will.

Or take the easy route, and give back half now, and half next January.

