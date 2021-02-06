My sugar asked me to create a new bank2go ive never used it before has no money no anything and he is asking for my account and routing number and online access should I give it to him ?
Yes it is a scam. No don't give him anything, especially not account numbers. See the many other questions on this site on same subject