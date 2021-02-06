-1

My sugar asked me to create a new bank2go ive never used it before has no money no anything and he is asking for my account and routing number and online access should I give it to him ?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Sesese is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
0

Yes it is a scam. No don't give him anything, especially not account numbers. See the many other questions on this site on same subject

﻿

Your Answer

Sesese is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.