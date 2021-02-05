0

I’m getting started with investing and will be starting with ETFs. When searching for how to pick an ETF, a common term comes up: TER.

As I understand it, the formula is total fund cost divided by its total net assets. The latter is easy to find for a fund, but I am unsure how to derive the former.

Could somebody demonstrate how to arrive at this for say, SPY or SLYG?

I’m using Fidelity which has no commissions for these ETFs, so I am moving on to other metrics for determining which to invest in.

