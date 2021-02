Suppose that at the end of each year, revenue for a company was reported as per the table below. What would be the best way to capture the growth over the 5-year period?

Year Revenue 2016 $14,000,000 2017 $16,500,000 2018 $18,000,000 2019 $23,000,000 2020 $19,000,000

In this context would you simply just add up the growth rate between each year and divide by 4? Or would the CAGR approach be more appropriate? Or would you go with a different method entirely?