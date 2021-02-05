I've got a large amount of money (for me) in a US large cap index fund, with a 0.25% expense ratio. I've recently gotten back into investing after a long hiatus, and am now putting most of my money into VOO for its ridiculously low expense ratio. But my question is - what should I do with the money currently in the older index fund?

I don't think it's in a bad spot, and the fees are super low, relatively speaking, so by my estimates I'm not really saving that much by moving that money into VOO, and indeed I'll pay capital gains on it. But at 40 years old, I have another 20+ years of compounding to go before I'll start withdrawing from my investments.

I feel like in this situation, I feel like the right idea is to just keep old money where it is since the expense ratio is reasonably low and invest new money into something cheaper, e.g. VOO. But are there any other considerations I should think about here, considering my age, time horizon, etc.?