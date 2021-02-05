0

I have an old 403B plan, I am 47 years old and would like to convert part of it to a ROTH. I would like to convert $100k to the ROTH, but will then have to pay taxes on the conversion. Lets just say $25K in taxes on the 100K conversion. Can I just take a loan from my existing 401K plan (for $25K) to pay the taxes, and pay the loan back over time.

The 401k has a value of about $1.1M and the loan will take 2.1 years to pay off.

I realize I will lose the time in the market and potential gain on this 25K loan, but is this a terrible decision? I feel that the 18 years of growth then ultimate tax free income at retirement will be worth it. Am I way off on this or am I missing something?

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Kip Fieg is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 1
    Questions to answer for yourself, if not necessarily for us: how long do you anticipate it taking to repay the 401K loan, and what percentage of your 401k does $25K represent? – chepner 54 mins ago
1

A conversion to ROTH is a bet that your current marginal tax rate is less than what your future marginal tax rate will be at retirement. The $25K you pay in tax now is essentially a $25k opportunity cost from your 401(k). You're paying $25k to get $100k tax-free.

Let's say that the future growth of either account is 8%.

After 10 years, that $125k would have grown to $270K The $100k would have grown to 216K.

So which is better - $270k that's taxable or $216k that's tax-free? It depends on what the tax rate is. Not coincidentally, the tax rate that makes this a break-even proposition is 25%. If the tax rates are lower in the future, then the taxable account has a better after-tax worth. If they're higher, then the tax-free account is better.

So it's not a terrible decision, but it only makes sense if you're in an relatively low tax bracket right now.

The loan just changes the timing of the cash flow, but at a high-level you're not creating any real value, just changing when money moves around, which isn't a significant change.

﻿
Improve this answer
0

401k loan 2.1 years to pay off

401k is ~$1.1M

﻿
Improve this answer
New contributor
Kip Fieg is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • I've edited this into your question - please delete this since it's not an "answer" – D Stanley 16 mins ago

Your Answer

Kip Fieg is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.