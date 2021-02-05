Do I need to report my January 2021 wash sales in my 2020 tax return or how are they handled? I have some wash sales in the month of January which are of course the result of similar transactions that took place in Dec 2020. I am not sure what should be done with them. Thank you in advance for your help!
Asked
Active today
Viewed 6 times
New contributor
Maybe I'm mistaken, but you don't have to explicitly declare a wash sale. It's just something that affects your cost basis for when it comes time to compute the capital gain/loss resulting from a sale. – chepner 5 mins ago