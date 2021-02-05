1

Inspired by my question and JTP's answer here, there are some cases where a person's tax credits are much more than their tax liability. That person might even pay a "negative tax" and get a refund with these credits, but a lot of them are not refundable or only partially refundable.

For example, if my tax liability is already $0 and then I have another child, I qualify for another $2,000 tax credit. However, only $1,400 of that is refundable (i.e., payable back to me). In this case it would be better to increase my tax liability to take advantage of the extra $600 of tax-free money I would otherwise miss out on.

Here are some ways I can take advantage of this:

  1. Convert some pre-tax retirement funds (Traditional 401k or IRA) to a Roth.
  2. Contribute to a Roth 401k (if my employer offers it) or Roth IRA instead of a Traditional 401k/IRA.

Are there any other ways I have not thought of?

﻿
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.