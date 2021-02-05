You are effectively paying tax on the gains, but the treatment and rate are different than if you had made the same investments in a non-tax-advantaged account.

Let's assume you plan to invest some amount of money (e.g. purchase X shares of ABC stock), and hold the investment until retirement.

If you forego the IRA contribution and invest in a taxable account, then you pay the full amount of income tax up front (up front as in when you pay taxes for the current year, as opposed to years down the road when you withdraw; not up front as in immediately today) on the money based on your current tax situation. You then have less money to invest (how much less depends on your exact situation, might be a tiny difference). Any dividends paid over the years are taxed at your normal income tax rate the year they are paid. When you eventually sell the shares, your initial cost basis is not taxed, and the gains are taxed at a favorable rate (possibly even 0% for long-term gains, depending on your other income in the year you sell).

If you make the IRA contribution, you save some amount on your taxes this year (assuming it is a deductible contribution). The exact amount depends on your specific tax situation. None of the dividends paid over the years are taxed (at least not at the time they are paid). When you withdraw the money from the IRA, the full amount of the withdrawal is taxed as ordinary income. Depending on your other income in the year of the withdrawal, this could be a small tax (even 0 if your total income is below the standard deduction).

So yes, technically, you will still be liable for taxes on the gains, although it won't be called "capital gains tax" and won't get the (currently) more favorable tax rate. However, there is a bit of predictive guesswork that goes into determining whether that is more favorable or less. You can plan (to a certain extent) what you expect your income to be (will you continue working full-time after age 59? work part time? no work at all?), but it is not safe to assume that tax rates, brackets, or even general rules (e.g. gains vs ordinary income taxed different, long vs. short distinction, etc.) will be the same in the future.

There are two other things to consider here: