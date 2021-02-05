0

I am currently discussing to purchase a lot at Prince George's County, MD. The original deed refers to a right-of-way deed with the state of Maryland for a small piece of that lot. I have a copy of the right-of-way deed. I am trying to retain a right-of-way lawyer who will go through the deed and explain my limit on that part of the property along with its implication for the rest of the property.

I talked to a very established law firm. They are asking for a $1500 up-front payment that will be credited to the bill charged at an hourly rate of $400/hr.

Is that reasonable?

    I don't live in Maryland, so I don't know what's usual in that area. But I would certainly not pay that much. But very established law firms generally only want to deal with very established clients (large companies) and set their prices accordingly. And having someone explain a standard deed document to you doesn't sound like a job only a top lawyer can do. Have you tried to talk to a smaller law firm or self-employed lawyer? – Philipp 1 hour ago
  • Why do you need to use "a very established law firm"? – RonJohn 51 mins ago
  • There are two issues: is $400/hr reasonable, and do you expect the explanation to take nearly 4 hours? If the answer to the second question is no, then $400/hr would need to be far below what another lawyer could provide, because you'll be paying for time you didn't use. – chepner 46 mins ago
According to this website, a reasonable hourly rate for attorneys in the United States is between $100 and $300. So $1900 just to explain a legal document to you is a really hefty price.

The reason they charge you such a high price is because top law firms want to deal with top clients who come to them with very complicated legal issues (like companies). Private middle-class clients aren't their target demographic.

But your legal issue doesn't seem that complicated. All you need is someone to explain a standard legal document to you. You don't need a Harvey Specter, you need a Jimmy McGill. So you might want to look for a smaller law firm or self-employed lawyer. You might want to narrow your search to those who specialize in real estate. Those have likely seen such right-of-way deeds before and are used to dealing with laypeople like you. So they will be able to explain the legal ramification of such a document in a language you can understand and for a price you can afford.

If you have an real estate agent, ask them for a reference. They or their firm should have an idea of a local expert. Reviewing the plat is a normal part of the purchase process. It probably doesn't take a lawyer.

My experience is that should not take very long to explain. They can tell you what you can or can't do near that part of your property. They can tell you the other party can do with that piece of property. If you have specific questions they should be able to handle them.

