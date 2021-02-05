I am currently discussing to purchase a lot at Prince George's County, MD. The original deed refers to a right-of-way deed with the state of Maryland for a small piece of that lot. I have a copy of the right-of-way deed. I am trying to retain a right-of-way lawyer who will go through the deed and explain my limit on that part of the property along with its implication for the rest of the property.
I talked to a very established law firm. They are asking for a $1500 up-front payment that will be credited to the bill charged at an hourly rate of $400/hr.
Is that reasonable?