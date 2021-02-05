According to this website, a reasonable hourly rate for attorneys in the United States is between $100 and $300. So $1900 just to explain a legal document to you is a really hefty price.

The reason they charge you such a high price is because top law firms want to deal with top clients who come to them with very complicated legal issues (like companies). Private middle-class clients aren't their target demographic.

But your legal issue doesn't seem that complicated. All you need is someone to explain a standard legal document to you. You don't need a Harvey Specter, you need a Jimmy McGill. So you might want to look for a smaller law firm or self-employed lawyer. You might want to narrow your search to those who specialize in real estate. Those have likely seen such right-of-way deeds before and are used to dealing with laypeople like you. So they will be able to explain the legal ramification of such a document in a language you can understand and for a price you can afford.