I have a 401k from a prior employer that I quit from a couple of years ago. As I cannot invest in it any longer I have decided to move it into a "Rollover IRA". I already have a Roth IRA. Are my contribution limits affected in my Rollover IRA since I am only allowed to put in 6k yearly in my Roth IRA?

Basically my question is can I put 6k$ in my roth ira and that does not count against my contribution limit for my rollover ira? If so what is the max contribution I can make to my Rollover IRA?