Can I move money from my savings account to my mother's account on April 1st (beginning of the financial year in India) and move the money back (original amount, not including interest gained) to my account on March 31st (end of the financial year) in order to save tax on interest from the savings bank.

In India, interest from savings, if above 10K attracts income based on the applicable tax slab. If I park the savings in a family member's account and move the money back, the interest they received shouldn't be taxed (assuming no other income and interest gained is less than the lowest tax slab) right?

It sounds like you are considering lying about who really owns the money and earns the interest. If you intend to take the money back, then putting it in her name would not be an honest representation, and would be generally considered tax fraud [though I am not familiar if whether India uses a specific technical definition for that term, it would apply in most countries I am familiar with].

Don't commit tax fraud.

