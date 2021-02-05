Can I move money from my savings account to my mother's account on April 1st (beginning of the financial year in India) and move the money back (original amount, not including interest gained) to my account on March 31st (end of the financial year) in order to save tax on interest from the savings bank.

In India, interest from savings, if above 10K attracts income based on the applicable tax slab. If I park the savings in a family member's account and move the money back, the interest they received shouldn't be taxed (assuming no other income and interest gained is less than the lowest tax slab) right?