This is a follow up question to this one.

There existed deep in-the-money puts at strikes of $800 being traded for an instrument whose price was much below that (in the ballpark of $225 at the time, now at $53).

The put's open interest decreased over time. As I understand it, this can only mean that the contract either expired or was exercised.

Since it expires today, I know for sure it hasn't expired yet. So some of the open interest must have been exercised, which means somebody sold short for $800, which means somebody else bought the underlying at $800, fulfilling the option contract.

My question is: why is this trade not reflected in the underlying's price history? There should be a spike (or various spikes) of $800 where these contracts were exercised.