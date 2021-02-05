0

This is a follow up question to this one.

There existed deep in-the-money puts at strikes of $800 being traded for an instrument whose price was much below that (in the ballpark of $225 at the time, now at $53).

The put's open interest decreased over time. As I understand it, this can only mean that the contract either expired or was exercised.

Since it expires today, I know for sure it hasn't expired yet. So some of the open interest must have been exercised, which means somebody sold short for $800, which means somebody else bought the underlying at $800, fulfilling the option contract.

My question is: why is this trade not reflected in the underlying's price history? There should be a spike (or various spikes) of $800 where these contracts were exercised.

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
thwd is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

With no ticker cited, I'd suggest -

  • The option wasn't exercised, it was sold. i.e. the option seller bought it back.
  • The volume caused by option execution didn't create enough volume to move the market.In general, the open interest goes down as expiration approaches, for multiple reasons, so the final Friday executions are low compared to the natural volume. If not, yes, it can move the price of the stock.
﻿

Your Answer

thwd is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.