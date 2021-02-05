I assume you hadn't put the house on the market, since you don't have an asking price. Do you even want to move? There is no reason you have to entertain offers.

If you are interested in selling, the benchmark would be current market value. This does not necessarily relate to the previous price and what you've spent on improvements; it's a matter of what similar houses are going for in your area now. The price of the house from 3.5 years ago would be one data point for valuation but it should be calibrated to the current local market.

It is possible that you have a highly motivated buyer, since apparently the previous owner has a reason for wanting this house in particular, especially if they approached you without it even being on the market. Thus, you may be able to get above market value. If you act uninterested in selling and just let them make an offer first, you may find out just how badly they want the house.