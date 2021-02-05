1

According to the fundamental accounting equation, we know that Assets = Liabilities+ Equity, which means that all assets are financed either by debt or share capital.

In textbooks, I have read examples like the following: If a company is taking a 3000$ bank loan, this will be recorded as a +3000 to Assets and a +3000 to Liabilities, such that the equation remains in balance: (Assets + 3000) = (Liabilities + 3000) + Equity, and I understand why.

However, considering the fact that in reality loans have interest, how can the equation balance in this case? It seems to me that due to interest, the received assets (cash) will be always less than the acquired liability. For instance, taking a 3000$ loan with 10% interest means that the company will have to pay off 3300$. Thus,

(Assets + 3000) ≠ (Liabilities + 3300) + Equity

I am sure that the accounting equation can't get off balance, so there must be some other way to record this.

﻿
Improve this question
New contributor
Enk9456 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

Interest is an expense

So, when you take out the loan: (Assets + 3000) = (Liabilities + 3000) + Equity

And when you pay the interest: (Assets - 300) = Liabilities + (Equity - 300)

Or, if you capitalise the interest: Assets = (Liabilities + 300) + (Equity - 300)

﻿
Improve this answer
3
  • How come the last equation Assets = (Liabilities - 300) + (Equity - 300) balance with two minus signs on the right side? – Enk9456 35 mins ago
  • @Enk9456 because I made a mistake – Dale M 31 mins ago
  • ok, now it makes sense, thank you! – Enk9456 30 mins ago

Your Answer

Enk9456 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.