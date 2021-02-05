According to the fundamental accounting equation, we know that Assets = Liabilities+ Equity, which means that all assets are financed either by debt or share capital.

In textbooks, I have read examples like the following: If a company is taking a 3000$ bank loan, this will be recorded as a +3000 to Assets and a +3000 to Liabilities, such that the equation remains in balance: (Assets + 3000) = (Liabilities + 3000) + Equity, and I understand why.

However, considering the fact that in reality loans have interest, how can the equation balance in this case? It seems to me that due to interest, the received assets (cash) will be always less than the acquired liability. For instance, taking a 3000$ loan with 10% interest means that the company will have to pay off 3300$. Thus,

(Assets + 3000) ≠ (Liabilities + 3300) + Equity

I am sure that the accounting equation can't get off balance, so there must be some other way to record this.