If an employee for example of payoneer company holding in a 10,000 option stocks in price X, After the merge with FTOC, all the stock options will be converted to FTOC stocks?
Thank you!
Stack Exchange network consists of 176 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
If an employee for example of payoneer company holding in a 10,000 option stocks in price X, After the merge with FTOC, all the stock options will be converted to FTOC stocks?
Thank you!