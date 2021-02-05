0

In some 401(k) plans, one has the choice to configure one's paycheck deductions to go to pretax 401(k), after-tax 401(k) and Roth 401(k):

Is there any upside to contributing to the after-tax 401(k) instead of the Roth 401(k) via paycheck deduction?

Related: What are the pros and cons of converting an after-tax 401(k) to a Roth 401(k)?. In this new question, I'm focusing on the contribution aspect. For example, contributing to a Roth IRA isn't allowed for individuals with high income and one has to instead first contribute to the traditional IRA, then convert it into a Roth IRA.

The notice above the choices in your image actually says it: the after tax option is good for when you reach your annual limits with your 401k account. 401k contributions are limited to $19,500 per year. This limit is for combined contributions to both Roth and traditional 401k.

If you are contributing the full $19,500 to your 401k account, and want to save even more for retirement, this is giving you the option to automatically put more of your paycheck into your company's retirement plan. You will get no tax benefit for doing so; you will pay taxes on the money you put in up-front (the same as if you had put it in your bank instead), and also pay the capital gains tax on any growth when you withdrawal it.

You could take that same money and just use it to purchase mutual funds on your own for the same effect. Doing it this way is a trade off between convenience of having it done automatically with each paycheck, but having fewer/limited options of what mutual funds can be purchased and which broker can be used.

    Doesn't after-tax 401k allow for tax-free growth vs a regular mutual fund purchase which would have annual tax implications? – Morrison Chang 59 secs ago

